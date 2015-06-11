David Lemieux: I would love to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight contender David Lemieux (33-2, 31 KO) said he would love to face WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Vesti.kz reports.

Right now the Canadian boxer is getting ready for his June 20 clash with Hassan N'Dam (31-1, 18 KO) for the vacant IBF title. "I am interested in all of the top fighters. I want to fight the best. GGG is in that mix... I would love to fight him. But I have to take care of this fight first then I'm willing to fight anyone," the 26-year-old Lemieux said, according to Tofight.ru.