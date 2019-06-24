Davide Ballerini wins gold at European Games road race with national team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With an impressive attack in the final, Davide Ballerini won today's Road Race at the European Games in Minsk. He won the gold medal for the national team of Italy.

"I knew I had to attack to avoid a sprint and I found the right moment for that! I just attacked, looked behind my shoulder, understood that nobody followed me and since that moment just gave my best, pushing as hard as I could. And this worked out perfectly. Of course, I am super happy with my gold medal. I want to thank all my teammates of the Italian Team for this race. Also, I want to thank my Astana Pro Team, the management allowed me to do this race, they even changed my schedule for that," said Davide Ballerini, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.