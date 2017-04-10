Davis Cup: Australia beats US

BRISBANE. KAZINFORM Host Australia defeated the United States 3-2 in the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal tie played in Brisbane on Sunday, Kazinform has learned EFE .

Nick Kyrgios put Australia in the Davis Cup semifinals with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sam Querrey, the world No. 25, making the score 3-1.



"It's a lot of relief we got through, a tough third set out there," Kyrgios said. "Obviously, a lot of emotions close to the finish line, I've been looking forward to this tie for a long time now."



Kyrgios, who at one point trailed 1-4 in the third set against Querrey, won both singles matches in the tie in straight sets against top 30 opponents.



In Friday's second singles match, Kyrgios beat John Isner, the world No. 23, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).

The tie ended with Isner beating Sam Groth 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the dead fifth rubber.



"I couldn't be prouder of my boys. They've put so much hard work and effort into this campaign. They did absolutely everything we asked of them. The coaching staff too, so many sacrifices made. That's what representing Australia is all about," Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said.



The crowd at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena went wild when Kyrgios, the world No. 16, sealed the win against Querrey, who had beaten the Australian on his way to winning the title in Acapulco in February.



US Davis Cup captain Jim Courier had nothing but praise for Kyrgios after the tie.



"Concentrated, focused and resilient, he can and should be top five by the end of the year," Courier said.



Australia, which lost in the semifinals to Great Britain in 2015, last won the Davis Cup in 2003.