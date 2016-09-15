Davis Cup: Kazakh, Russian teams to meet Sep 16-18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Alexander Nedovyesov will open the Davis Cup World Group play-off between Russia and Kazakstan.

The play-off draw was held in Moscow on Thursday, Sports.kz reported.

The game between Kazakhstan and Russia is scheduled for Sep 16-18 at Moscow’s National Tennis Centre.

Evgeniy Donskoy from Russia and Mikhail Kukushkin from Kazakhstan will meet on Friday too.

As for doubles, Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev will compete against Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Rublev on the last day of the tournament.