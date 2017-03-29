Davis Cup: Kazakh team confirms its roster in match vs China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final roster of Kazakh national team for the match against China in 2017 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I has been confirmed, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh Captain Dias Doskarayev summoned Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko to join the team.

The Captain of Chinese team Wei Jiang invited Wu Di, Zhang Ze, Gong Maoxin and Yan Bai.



As a reminder, from 7th to 9th April, 2017 Astana National Tennis Center will hold Davis Cup matches (Asia/Oceania Zone Group I) where our male team will struggle against the Chinese team for of Davis Cup World Group Playoffs.



The schedule of Kazakhstan-China matches:

April 7

Start at 12:00

April 8

Start at 13:00

April 9

Start at 14:00

The Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men's tennis. The annual competition began in 1900, and since 1979 is run by the International Tennis Federation. Teams from various countries play matches against each other and losing teams bow out of the tournament.