Davis Cup: Kazakhstan, Croatia announce rosters for their clash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Croatia have announced their teams for the Davis Cup quarterfinals, SPORTINFORM has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The captain and coach of Kazakhstan Dias Doskarayev named a team of Mikhail Kukushkin (ATP 83), Alexander Nedovyesov, Dmitry Popko, Timur Khabibulin, Denis Yevseyev and Roman Khassanov.

Kazakhstanis will face Marin Cilic (ATP 3), Borna Coric (No.36), Viktor Galovic (187), Ivan Dodig, and Nikola Mektic .



As previously reported, the two teams will clash on April 6-8 in Varaždin, Croatia.

It's the seventh time in a row that Kazakhstan takes part in the Davis Cup. The country's national team reached quarterfinals 5 times.

Photo credit: sport.inform.kz