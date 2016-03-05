Davis Cup: Kazakhstani Nedovyesov falls to world №1 Novak Djokovic

ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - World №1 Novak Djokovic gave Serbia a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the first round tie of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas in Belgrade on Friday, Sports.kz reports.

Djokovic did a quick job on Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov toppling him in three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

In the second match of the day Kazakhstan's highest ranked player Mikhail Kukushkin will take on Serb Viktor Troicki. Let's see if he can level the tie for Kazakhstan.