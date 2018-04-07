  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Davis Cup quarterfinals: Kukushkin beats Coric

    10:30, 07 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin beat Borna Coric and tied the score in Kazakhstan-Croatia standoff in the Davis Cup quarterfinals, Kazinform reports.

    After beating the Croatian on Friday 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2, Kukushkin improved his personal record against Coric to 3-0.

    Earlier, Marin Cilic was stronger than Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

    In the doubles on Saturday, Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will play Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!