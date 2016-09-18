  • kz
    Davis Cup: Russia edges out Kazakhstan to return to World Group

    20:09, 18 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia edged out Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup by PNB Paribas World Group play-off round on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    It was Andrey Kuznetsov who gave Russia 3-1 lead by defeating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the reverse singles rubber 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

    It should be noted that Kukushkin won the five-set rubber against Evgeny Donskoy earlier in the day.

    Russia will now return to the World Group after beating Team Kazakhstan.

