Davis Cup: Russia edges out Kazakhstan to return to World Group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia edged out Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup by PNB Paribas World Group play-off round on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It was Andrey Kuznetsov who gave Russia 3-1 lead by defeating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the reverse singles rubber 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.



It should be noted that Kukushkin won the five-set rubber against Evgeny Donskoy earlier in the day.



Russia will now return to the World Group after beating Team Kazakhstan.