Davis Cup: Russia leads 2-1 against Kazakhstan after doubles rubber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Russia has taken a 2-1 lead in the Davis Cup by PNB Paribas World Group in Moscow today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Russian duo Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Rublev defeated Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the double's rubber.



The 4th rubber between Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Kuznetsov has kicked off at the National Tennis Center at 6:00 p.m. Astana time.