Dawes and Bochenski: We hope to play for Kazakh team at World Championship 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Hockey Club's forwards Nigel Dawes and Brandon Bochenski told about their participation in 2016 Ice Hockey World Championship for Kazakhstani team, allhockey.ru reports.

“I don’t know the situation with my Kazakhstani passport. I am currently focusing on Barys’ entry to play-off. I hope to be a part of Kazakh team after the season ends,” Dawes says.

“We are waiting for information from the International Hockey Federation. I am not sure now, if I join the world championship. Probably, I will be lucky and I will play,” Bochenski says.

The World Ice Hockey Championship 2016 will be held in Moscow and in Saint Petersburg in May.