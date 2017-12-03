  • kz
    Dawes, Dallman to rep Barys in 2018 KHL All-Star Game

    11:52, 03 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys captain and forward Nigel Dawes and defenseman Kevin Dallman will represent the club at the 2018 KHL All-Star Game, sport.inform.kz reports.

    Following the results of the fans' vote on allstarweek.com that ran from November 21 to December 1, hockey fans selected four players (two defensemen and two forwards) from each division's club.

    Chernyshev division:

    Defensemen:

    Kevin Dallman (Barys) - 2995 votes

    Philip Larsen (Salavat Yulaev) - 2759 votes

    Forwards:

    Nigel Dawes (Barys) - 4289 votes

    Linus Omark (Salavat Yulaev) - 2483 votes

    Bobrov division:

    Defensemen:

    Marc-Andre Gragnani (Dynamo Mn) - 5964 votes

    Dmitry Kalinin (Spartak) - 4153 votes

    Forwards:

    Eeli Tolvanen (Jokerit) - 5819 votes

    Ilya Kovalchuk (SKA) - 5598 votes

    Tarasov division:

    Defensemen:

    Staffan Kronwall (Lokomotiv) - 3453 votes

    Nikita Nesterov (CSKA) - 1988 votes

    Forwards:

    Kirill Kaprizov (CSKA) - 3768 votes

    Dmitry Kagarlitsky (Severstal) - 2480 votes

    Kharlamov division:

    Defensemen:

    Andrei Markov (Ak Bars) - 3501 votes

    Chris Lee (Metallurg Mg) - 3331 votes

    Forwards:

    Sergei Mozyakin ("Metallurg" Mg) - 4238 votes

    Vladimir Tkachev ("Ak Bars") - 2614 votes

    The fans chose four players - one defenseman and three forwards - from each Division but no more than two players from one club, regardless of their position.

    Now after the fans' vote, representatives of the sporting media will vote to select one goaltender, one defenseman, and one forward from each Division, after which the League will select the remaining players for the rosters.

     

