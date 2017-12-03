Dawes, Dallman to rep Barys in 2018 KHL All-Star Game
Following the results of the fans' vote on allstarweek.com that ran from November 21 to December 1, hockey fans selected four players (two defensemen and two forwards) from each division's club.
Chernyshev division:
Defensemen:
Kevin Dallman (Barys) - 2995 votes
Philip Larsen (Salavat Yulaev) - 2759 votes
Forwards:
Nigel Dawes (Barys) - 4289 votes
Linus Omark (Salavat Yulaev) - 2483 votes
Bobrov division:
Defensemen:
Marc-Andre Gragnani (Dynamo Mn) - 5964 votes
Dmitry Kalinin (Spartak) - 4153 votes
Forwards:
Eeli Tolvanen (Jokerit) - 5819 votes
Ilya Kovalchuk (SKA) - 5598 votes
Tarasov division:
Defensemen:
Staffan Kronwall (Lokomotiv) - 3453 votes
Nikita Nesterov (CSKA) - 1988 votes
Forwards:
Kirill Kaprizov (CSKA) - 3768 votes
Dmitry Kagarlitsky (Severstal) - 2480 votes
Kharlamov division:
Defensemen:
Andrei Markov (Ak Bars) - 3501 votes
Chris Lee (Metallurg Mg) - 3331 votes
Forwards:
Sergei Mozyakin ("Metallurg" Mg) - 4238 votes
Vladimir Tkachev ("Ak Bars") - 2614 votes
The fans chose four players - one defenseman and three forwards - from each Division but no more than two players from one club, regardless of their position.
Now after the fans' vote, representatives of the sporting media will vote to select one goaltender, one defenseman, and one forward from each Division, after which the League will select the remaining players for the rosters.