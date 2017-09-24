Dawes’ double not enough for Barys to beat Dynamo Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Astana, Barys lost to Dynamo Moscow 3:5, KHL reports.

This game pitted Nigel Dawes against his long-term strike partner Dustin Boyd for the first time since the latter moved to Moscow. But while Dawes won the individual battle, scoring twice to Boyd's one, Dynamo claimed three points in Kazakhstan.



Dawes' double saw Barys come back from 1-3 down - Boyd having grabbed the third for the visitors - to tie the game with 12 minutes to play. But the comeback ended there: Andrei Alexeyev put Dynamo in front once again in the 56th minute and Daniil Tarasov found the empty net late on to settle the outcome.



Earlier, Nikita Komarov gave Dynamo a fifth-minute lead, and after Konstantin Pushkaryov tied it up. Goals from Martins Karsums and Boyd set the visitor on its way to victory despite Dawes' best efforts.



Goals:

0-1 - 04:10 Komarov (Kazionov). Even strength

1-1 - 24:46 Pushkayov (Vey, Maklyukov). Even strength

1-2 - 30:20 Karsums (Tarasov, Tereshchenko). Even strength

2-2 - 34:22 Dawes (Karlsson). Power play

2-3 - 35:47 Boyd (Kuteykin). Power play

3-3 - 47:15 Dawes. Even strength

3-4 - 55:23 Alekseyev (Nikulin, Igumnov). Even strength

3-5 - 59:04 Tarasov (Artyukhin). Even strength, empty net.