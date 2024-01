Day 1: Kazakh athletes win 13 medals at Asian Jiu Jitsu Championships in Hanoi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national jiu jitsu team is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam to participate in the 2nd Asian Jiu Jitsu Championships 2017 until August 14.





Only the best jiu jitsu practitioners represent Kazakhstan in Hanoi, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Jiu Jitsu Association.







On Day 1 of the tournament Team Kazakhstan bagged 13 medals. Yeldos Kabdenov from Almaty region hauled gold in Men's 56kg weight class.







Zhanibek Abu-Bakir (62kg), Nurlan Yespolov (77kg) and Aliya Tlepova (70kg) clinched silver in the respective weight categories.



Kuandyk Konyssov (56kg), Rustem Berkimbai (62kg), Nursultan Duissenkulov (69kg), Bakkuar Khamze (69kg), Saparmurat Nurmukhanbetov (77kg), Kuandyk Yeseneyev (85kg), Aibanu Nigmatullayeva (55kg), Almira Yelkeyeva and Yeldos Sagadiyev (mixed) settled for bronze.







The championships in Hanoi is one of the most prestigious tournaments ahead of the Summer Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018.