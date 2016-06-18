Day 2 of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe kicks off in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second day of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe has kicked off in Baku.

Eleven teams, with two drivers in each, will compete in the race.

The famous F1 drivers as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and others will compete on the Baku City Circuit.

The Baku City Circuit is the second longest F1 track, with a length slightly over six kilometers.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city - Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve - as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.

The Baku City Circuit loops around the central and the most picturesque streets of Baku. When it came to selecting the perfect route for the race, the organizers decided to emphasize the panoramic view of the city.

Another interesting fact is that the cars will race in an anti-clockwise direction. Overall 30,000 spectators are expected to watch the race live from grandstands located at different parts of the circuit.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located here.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, GP2 practice session and GP2 qualifying were held on the first day, June 17.



GP2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying will be held on the second day on June 18, while the GP2 second race and 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe will be held on the last day of the races, June 19.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az