Day of Gratitude is bright holiday of Kazakhstanis’ mercy and friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan is celebrated on March 1. The holiday is still very young as it is celebrated for the fourth time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Day of Gratitude was established by the Decree No. 173 dated 14th January 2016 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Addressing the 22nd session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in April 2015 as part of its 20th Anniversary, the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to celebrate the Day of Gratitude. The President pointed out that on this day, representatives of all ethnic groups of the country can thank each other and Kazakhs for their tolerance and hospitality in those years when many nations were deported to Kazakhstan: "This day can be a bright holiday of mercy, friendship and love of all Kazakhstanis to each other.".

During yesterday's flower-laying ceremony at the Qazaq Yeline Myn Alghys! ("A Thousand Thanks to the Kazakh People") Monument in Astana, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Leonid Prokopenko informed of the event program dedicated to the holiday: "This year the program of events covers two days. Today we begin with laying flowers - all ethnic groups in Kazakhstan are laying flowers at the Qazaq Yeline Myn Alghys monuments across the country. At the same time, a charity marathon dedicated to the Day of Gratitude is underway at the Kazakh Radio. Tomorrow we will start the day with a charity event at the Astana Friendship House, and, then, an exhibition dedicated to koumiss at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation because the Kazakh dishes of kurt and koumiss rescued many displaced persons when they were ill."

Nearly 1,570 various cultural events dedicated to the Day of Gratitude will be held in 3,527 settlements in Kazakhstan. More than 1.4 million people are participating.