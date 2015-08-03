Day of remembrance of Talgat Begeldinov to be held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - August 5th Almaty will host the day of remembrance of twice hero of the Soviet Union, Air Force Major General Talgat Begeldinov.

The Park of 28 Panfilov guardsmen will hold an exhibition of private museum exhibits, archival documents, books, magazines, newspapers and photos. In addition, visitors will watch a documentary "Raised in the air". The event is organized by "Council of Generals" NCO. The same day the National Library of Kazakhstan will hold Talgat Begeldinov commemoration gathering initiated by the family of the famous pilot. It is worth noting that Talgat Begeldinov was born August 5, 1922, in Akmola region.