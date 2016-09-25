  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Day of silence in Azerbaijan before referendum

    13:33, 25 September 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM A day of silence has been announced in Azerbaijan Sept.25 before the referendum on making amendments to the country's constitution.

    Holding pre-election campaign on the day of voting and a day before the voting is prohibited, according to the Election Code.

    According to the calendar plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the referendum campaign started Sept.3 and ended Sept.25 at 08:00 (UTC/GMT +4 hours).

    Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree July 18 on submitting the draft Referendum Act “On making amendments to Azerbaijan’s constitution” to the Constitutional Court.     The referendum will be held Sept.26, 2016.

    Source: Trend

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan CIS News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!