Day of silence in Azerbaijan before referendum

BAKU. KAZINFORM A day of silence has been announced in Azerbaijan Sept.25 before the referendum on making amendments to the country's constitution.

Holding pre-election campaign on the day of voting and a day before the voting is prohibited, according to the Election Code.

According to the calendar plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the referendum campaign started Sept.3 and ended Sept.25 at 08:00 (UTC/GMT +4 hours).



Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree July 18 on submitting the draft Referendum Act “On making amendments to Azerbaijan’s constitution” to the Constitutional Court. The referendum will be held Sept.26, 2016.

Source: Trend