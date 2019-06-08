Day of Silence in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The pre-election Day of Silence began in Kazakhstan June 8. Any agitation campaign is prohibited today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The snap presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held on Sunday, June 9.



In accordance with the Constitutional Law "On Elections in Kazakhstan", any pre-election agitation is prohibited on the Election Day and the day before.



Voting on the Election Day will be held at 9,968 ballot stations countrywide and abroad from 07:00am to 08:00pm local time. 11,814,019 citizens were included in the Register of Voters of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2019.



Vote counting will begin at 08:00pm and may not last for more than 12 hours. The results of the vote counting shall be brought to the CEC by the territorial commissions in two days since drawing up of the protocols - no later than June 11.



The determination and publication of the results and registration of the newly elected President shall be conducted within 7 days and finish no later than June 16, 2019.