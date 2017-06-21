Days of Astana culture to be held at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Days of Astana Culture will be held on the territory of the International Exhibition EXPO-2017 on July 9. Kazinform refers to the department of culture, archives, and documentation.

A grand concert "Rhythms of Astana" with the participation of all artists and creative teams of the capital will be on the main stage of the exhibition - the Amphitheater.

Festival of modern music "Rhythms of Astana" will be the culmination of all the key cultural events of the exhibition. It will include fragments of all the brightest shows created in Astana and became its hallmark.

The event will feature both contemporary pop art and folk art. And the concert will combine DJs performances with the sounds of a symphony orchestra and a folklore ensemble.

It should be noted that the "Rhythms of Astana" festival will be held on the territory of EXPO-2017 during the celebration of the Capital Day.