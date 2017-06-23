Days of Belarusian Science, Innovations, Investment at Expo 2017 Astana on July 5-6

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Days of Belarusian Science, Innovations and Investment will take place in Astana on 5-6 July as part of the international exhibition Expo 2017, BelTA learned from the website of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB).

Leading specialists and scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus will present eight reports on future energy. The NASB organizations are conducting preliminary work on inviting potential partners from Kazakhstan and other countries for the participation in the Days of the Belarusian Science, Innovations and Investment.



The event is aimed at presenting promising areas of Belarus' research, sharing the best practices and holding talks between current and potential partners from Belarus and Kazakhstan for working jointly on addressing sci-tech tasks and commercialization of innovations. Discussions will be held on such areas as the future energy development, the use of renewable energy, green economy, environmental protection, human ecology, medical science potential, eco-friendly farming, new materials and technologies, progressive technologies of hydrocarbon searching.



Taking part in the Days of Belarusian Science, Innovations and Investment will be seven NASB organizations: the Scientific and Practical Materials Research Center, the Scientific and Practical Center for Agriculture Mechanization, the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources, A.V. Lykov Heat and Mass Transfer Institute, United Institute of Informatics Problems, the center of system analysis and strategic research, and the Physical and Technical Institute. Expo 2017 is running in Astana, Kazakhstan from 10 June to 10 September. The forum's theme is "Future Energy".



Expo 2017 will be dedicated to alternative energy sources. The Belarusian national exposition features 54 projects of NASB in energy, environment and energy-saving, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .