Days of Kazakh culture held in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Days of Kazakh culture and cinema dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Turkey are underway in Ankara these days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last night within the framework of the celebrations, the Yunus Emre Cultural Center hosted a gala concert with the participation of Kazakhstani artists.

In her welcoming speech, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova noted that Turkey was the first state to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and that diplomatic relations between the two states have been actively developing ever since. She added that the development of relations with the Republic of Turkey is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and that her country views Turkey as an important strategic partner.

According to her, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attaches special importance to cooperation with Turkey and is doing everything to preserve and develop friendly relations between the two states.

Ms Raimkulova also emphasized that the aim of the Days of Kazakh culture and cinema in Turkey is to further strengthen the ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Hüseyin Yayman greeted the guests from Kazakhstan saying that Kazakh friends are always welcome in Turkey and expressed confidence that the relations between the countries will continue to develop in a friendly manner.





The Turkish audience received the performances very warmly and gave the Kazakh artists a standing ovation.

In addition to Ankara, the Days of Kazakh culture and cinema will also be held in the city of Samsun.

















Photographer: Orazbek Daut