DBK announces changes in Management Board
16:25, 25 March 2016
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Astana-based Development Bank of Kazakhstan announced changes in its Management Board.
In accordance with a decision of the Bank's Board of Directors as of March 18, 2016 Dmitriy Babitchev was appointed a deputy Chairman of Management Board - a member of the Bank's Management Board as of March 29, 2016 for the term of office of the Bank's Management Board as a whole.
Following the same decision, authorities of Askar Dostiyarov, the first deputy Chairman of Management Board - a member of the Bank's Management Board, were discontinued as of March 18, 2016.
Source: www.kase.kz