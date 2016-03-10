DBK implements effective model of credit activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan (a daughter structure of Baiterek Holding), EY Consortium and McKinsey&Company announce completion of a project on building of an effective credit activity model and implementation of new financial products.

As the press service of DBK informs, the implementation of the project allowed to improve the quality of the credit process, lower the level of credit and operational risks, to implement Ijara Islamic leasing project and to automate up to 70% of all business processes under the Bank’s crediti activity.

The project was implemented during the period from June 2015 through February 2016 in three stages: diagnostics of the current processes of the Bank, development of a target model of credit activity as well as testing and implementation of new banking products and business processes.

The project is a part of the Bank’s transformation program which will be implemented till the end of 2017.