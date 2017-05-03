DBK likely to finance 12 large projects in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Development Bank of Kazakhstan is planning to finance 12 large projects in 2017, according to CEO of the bank Bolat Zhamishev.

As Zhamishev said at a press conference in Astana, the bank supposes to finance 12 potential projects under the Government’s Industrial Innovative Development Programme.

“The projects are under the bank’s consideration now. Their total cost is estimated at $760bln, while the requested amount of financing is 312bln tenge. These are the projects in machinery, chemical industry, petrochemistry, metallurgy and production of construction materials,” said Zhamishev.

The point at issue is the reconstruction and modernization of Shymkent Oil Refinery, construction of a power transformers manufacturing plant in Shymkent, construction of a household cleaning products plant in Almaty, construction of a soda ash producing plant in Kyzylorda region, construction of a lubricants manufacturing plant in the South Kazakhstan region, construction of a benzene dicarbonic acid and polyethylene producing plant in Atyrau region, construction of a milling agents producing plant in West Kazakhstan region (with the capacity of 100,000 tonnes), construction of a confectionary plant in Karaganda and sugar plant in North Kazakhstan regions.

Besides, these are the projects of construction of an electromechanical and oil extraction factory in Kostanay region and a plant for deep processing of grain in Almaty region.