    DBK profit 26.8% up since Jan 2016

    13:23, 18 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The net profit of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan in January - June this year amounted to 10.881bn tenge, which is 26.8% higher against the same period in 2015.

    "The net interest income increased by 32.8% and reached 19.7bn tenge. Since January, the assets of  DBK increased by 4.6% and reached 2.226bn  tenge, while own capital rose by 3.1%  and made 367bn  tenge, "  CEO of DBK  Bolat Zhamishev said  at a briefing on Wednesday.

    "This year the DBK decided to finance 10 projects worth 58.7bn tenge, five of which are greenfield ones (projects from scratch), such as construction of the Turgusunsky 24.9 MW hydropower plant  and a meat-processing complex in the East Kazakhstan region, a  poultry factory in Akmola region, MEGA Silk Way shopping mall in Astana and a  transport and logical center in Shymkent," noted Zhamishev, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

     

     

