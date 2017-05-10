De La Hoya: Golovkin vs. Canelo to do great on PPV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya expects that the much-anticipated Golovkin vs. Canelo fight scheduled on September 16 will do great in terms of pay-per-view purchases, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"The indications are very favorable, but we do not have the latest numbers yet. We expect a very high number, in terms of pay per view, and it's something we're going to know on Thursday, how many houses purchased the fight, when we hold a meeting with HBO," De La Hoya told Boxingscene.com.



According to ESPN Deportes, Alvarez and Chavez showdown did around 1 million buys. De La Hoya expects that a pay-per-view number for Canelo vs. Golovkin will be much bigger.



"The fight is going to sell itself, because everyone knows about this fight. With the promotion that we are going to do, we are not planning to travel to many cities or countries," De La Hoya noted.



"It is precisely after this interview that I'm going to Golden Boy's office here in downtown Los Angeles to organize everything related to press conferences and where they are going to take place. We've talked about New York, England, Los Angeles, but we still have to plan and confirm everything," he added.