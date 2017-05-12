De La Hoya spills details on negotiations with Golovkin's team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya spilled some details on successful negotiations with Gennady Golovkin's team, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I can not talk about the details of the agreement, because there are clauses in the agreement that are very strict, so I'm not able to discuss the fine print of the contract - but the boxers are going to be very happy," De La Hoya told ESPN Deportes.



"The promoter is the one who organizes the fight and signs the contracts. There are other separate contracts signed by the boxers, and obviously, as Canelo has his promotional company, he also signs as a promoter. Regarding the promotion and this fight - both fighters are involved, they know everything that is happening in the negotiations. In the case of Golovkin, he works closely with Tom Loeffler in the same way that Canelo does with Golden Boy, and we are always working together with the boxer and we want the best for our represented boxers," he noted.



De La Hoya claimed it wasn't complicated to get the Golovkin-Canelo deal done: "It was not so difficult. To tell you the truth, all that was needed was to sit down to negotiate. And we did it two or three times, we reached an agreement and the fight was made. All that was needed was to polish some details and, perhaps, the most complicated aspects have been, for example, the issue of who is going to come out first to the ring."



According to De La Hoya, Golovkin put his four world titles into play in a 12-round 160-pound fight at the middleweight limit and not a gram more. "We agreed to use 10-ounce globes, as they have always been used, as it should be, like in the old days, when someone was fighting for a world championship," he told Boxingscene.com.