Dead babies found in Germany border town

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - German police say the bodies of several babies have been found in a town close to the Czech border, BBC News reports.

The dead, thought to number seven, were discovered on Thursday after a woman in the town of Wallenfels raised the alarm, police added. Police said they were yet to interview the previous occupant of the residence, a 45-year-old woman. Examinations are under way, but with the bodies in poor condition, the process could take some time. It is not clear how long the bodies had been there for or how the babies died. German media reported that a couple with several children had been living in the property but had recently separated.

The town's mayor, Jens Korn, told inFranken.de that residents were stunned. "This incident has occurred in this safe little world and now many people here are touched and sad about it."