Dead bark as entrance fee for seeing snakes in Almaty Zoo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty zoo suggests visiting a closed collection of dangerous snakes and feeding giraffes in exchange for a sack of dead bark, Director of the organization Yerzhan Yerkinbayev informed.

"We invite everyone to come to our zoo to feed giraffes and see the dangerous snakes (cobras, mambas, rattlesnakes and such). We would like to offer an exclusive program in exchange for a sack of dead bark which we will use as floor topping in animals' houses," Yerzhan Yerkinbayev posted on his Instagram.

"It is really bad for the animals to stay on the tile or concrete floor. It is bad for their health! Please share our post with your friends," he wrote.

Giving thanks in advance for the help the Director of the zoo told that dead bark is available at many gardening stores of the city.