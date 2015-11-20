  • kz
    Dead man found after fire in apartment building of Pavlodar

    10:33, 20 November 2015
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Yesterday a 5-storey apartment building in Pavlodar caught fire, according to the press service of the city Emergency Department.

    Wood constructions, garbage, wooden furniture in a 3-room apartment located on the 1st floor began to burn. As a result 40 people including 10 children have been evacuated from the house. The fire area was 22 sq.m. Fire fighters found a body of a man, born in 1959. According to preliminary data the man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to police after the fire two people were hospitalized - a woman aged 45 and a girl aged 6. The fire suppression involved 23 personnel and 6 units of equipment of the city Fire Fighting and Emergency Departments.

    Incidents Accidents Pavlodar region
