  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dead newborn baby found by side of road in Zhambyl region

    13:42, 14 January 2016
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A newborn child was found dead by side of a rural road in Zhambyl region.

    According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhambyl region, the body was found in Talas region on "Bostandyk - Akkol" road near Akkol village Akkol on January 13.
    Criminal case under Art. 99 part 2 point 14 of the Criminal Code was initiated.
    Employees of Talas district police department have identified the child's mother. It is the 16-year-old resident of the village. The teenage girl's mother is suspected of committing the crime. Currently, the new mother is in a hospital, her mother is detained and placed in a temporary detention center.
    The police have not specified details of the incident. According to unofficial reports, the baby was born in a car. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!