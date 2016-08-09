Dead newborn found near school in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A body of a newborn baby has been found at a small stadium next to school-gymnasium №2 in Kapchagay in Almaty region today.

According to police, the body was discovered by a group of children who were playing at the stadium.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found the lifeless three-day old baby boy. They cordoned off the area immediately.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the boy's death. The police are trying to track down his mother.



