ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The body of a dead infant was found wrapped in a blanket near a trash bin in the city of Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region. The terrible find was discovered by residents of Al-Farabi district.

Experts examined the scene and concluded that the baby was stillborn. However, the police will find out all the details of the accident, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz TV channel.