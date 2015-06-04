Deadly bathing season starts in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's bathing season is officially open and its rivers and lakes attract thousands of people on a daily basis.

"More than 10 people are estimated to have drowned since June 1," official spokesperson of the Kazakhstan's Committee for emergencies Ruslan Imankulov says. "To be more precise, 13 people, including one child, drowned in the waters of Kazakhstan since the start of the 2015 bathing season. 3 people drowned in Akmola region, 3 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Kyzylorda region and 1 in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Aktobe regions. The child drowned while swimming in Almaty city." He concluded on a positive note that 154 people, including 31 children, had been rescued by lifeguards across Kazakhstan.