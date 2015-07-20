Deadly blast hits Turkish town

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - An explosion has killed at least 10 people and wounded many more in the southern Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border, local media say.

The blast occurred in the garden of a cultural centre. Hundreds of youth workers were reportedly staying there, BBC News reports. There is no official word on the cause of the explosion. Reports say it could have been a suicide attack. Suruc, located near the Syrian town of Kobane, houses many refugees who fled fighting there in recent months. Kobane has been a battleground between militants from the Islamic State (IS) group and Kurdish fighters since September last year, when IS overran the town, forcing most of its residents to flee into Turkey. Hurriyet newspaper said at least 300 members of the Federation of Socialist Youth Associations (SGDF) were staying at the centre on an excursion to helping rebuild Kobane. The hashtags #SuruçtaKatliamVar (There is a massacre in Suruç) and #SuruçMassacre started trending on Twitter soon after the explosion.