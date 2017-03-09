  • kz
    Deadly motorway bridge collapse in Italy

    21:31, 09 March 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A motorway bridge has collapsed near the north-east Italian city of Ancona, killing two, Italian officials say, BBC reported.

    The two people who died were in a car below the bridge when it fell down onto the A14 road, which runs between Loreto and Ancona South, Italian media reported.

    The collapse involved a temporary structure which was supporting the bridge, the Italian news agency Ansa quoted Autostrade as saying.

    Two people were also reported injured.

     

     

