Deadly motorway bridge collapse in Italy

LONDON. KAZINFORM A motorway bridge has collapsed near the north-east Italian city of Ancona, killing two, Italian officials say, BBC reported.

The two people who died were in a car below the bridge when it fell down onto the A14 road, which runs between Loreto and Ancona South, Italian media reported.

The collapse involved a temporary structure which was supporting the bridge, the Italian news agency Ansa quoted Autostrade as saying.

Two people were also reported injured.