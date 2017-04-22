Death toll at Afghan army base rises to 130

KABUL. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths of Afghan soldiers, caused by the attack of the terrorist movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) on the Afghan army base in country's northern province of Balkh, has risen to some 135 soldiers, local media reported Saturday, citing an Afghan official.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Col. John Thomas said that over 50 individuals, among them soldiers and civilians, were killed when the Taliban terrorists stormed the Afghan National Army's 209 Shaheen Corps Headquarters and attacked individuals in the base's mosque during prayers, Sputnik reports.



The number of deaths has risen to some 135 soldiers, while at least 60 soldiers were injured, some of them are currently in critical condition, the TOLOnews outlet reported, citing a government official.



Other media reports suggest that the death toll rose to 140 people, while the Afghan Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that over 100 individuals died in the attack.



Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, such as the Taliban and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia and many other countries, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.