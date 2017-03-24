  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Death toll climbs in UK terrorist attack

    07:45, 24 March 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A 75-year-old man who was among the pedestrians run over in a terrorist incident near the UK Parliament died Thursday in a London hospital, police said, raising the number of fatalities to five, including the attacker.

    Authorities did not release the name of the latest victim.

    Seven other people injured in Wednesday's attack are in critical condition.

    Police disclosed earlier Thursday that the attacker was 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who was born in Kent, southeast of London.
    The Metropolitan Police said that Masood had previously been convicted of arms possession and grievous bodily harm, but nothing related to terror offenses.

    In a speech to the lower house of Parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker was believed to have acted alone and had some years ago been investigated by the interior security service, MI5.

    "He was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture," said May.

    The Islamic State terror organization claimed authorship of the attack.


    Source: EFE .

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Terrorism Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!