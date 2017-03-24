Death toll climbs in UK terrorist attack

LONDON. KAZINFORM A 75-year-old man who was among the pedestrians run over in a terrorist incident near the UK Parliament died Thursday in a London hospital, police said, raising the number of fatalities to five, including the attacker.

Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in #Westminster can confirm that a 75yo man died tonight after his life support was withdrawn. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

Authorities did not release the name of the latest victim.



Seven other people injured in Wednesday's attack are in critical condition.



Police disclosed earlier Thursday that the attacker was 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who was born in Kent, southeast of London.

The Metropolitan Police said that Masood had previously been convicted of arms possession and grievous bodily harm, but nothing related to terror offenses.



In a speech to the lower house of Parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker was believed to have acted alone and had some years ago been investigated by the interior security service, MI5.



"He was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture," said May.



The Islamic State terror organization claimed authorship of the attack.



Source: EFE .