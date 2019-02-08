Death toll climbs to 11 in Istanbul building collapse

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the collapse of a seven-story building in Istanbul has risen to 11 after another body was recovered, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Soylu said rescue work has been ongoing for 31 hours in an effort to reach more survivors.



Teams are now working on the 4th floor of the building, he said, adding efforts are going on by considering the risk of collapse of the adjacent building.



He did not provide details on the number of people still trapped under the wreckage.



Rescue teams earlier saved a 5-year-old girl identified as Havva Tekgoz from the debris of the building.



According to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, Tekgoz was rescued under the wreckage after nearly 18 hours.



The building, located in Istanbul's Kartal district, collapsed Wednesday while 30 residents were inside. The cause is not yet known.