Death toll climbs to 54 in Vietnam floods, landslides

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 54 people have died and another 39 are missing in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that recently hit several provinces in northern Vietnam, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Friday, EFE News Agency reports.





The floods have also left 31 people injured in the provinces of Thai Binh, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Son La and Yen Bai, the disaster prevention agency said.



