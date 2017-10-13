  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Death toll climbs to 54 in Vietnam floods, landslides

    16:53, 13 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 54 people have died and another 39 are missing in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that recently hit several provinces in northern Vietnam, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said Friday, EFE News Agency reports.



    The floods have also left 31 people injured in the provinces of Thai Binh, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Son La and Yen Bai, the disaster prevention agency said.

         

    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!