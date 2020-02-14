Death toll from coronavirus grows by 116 in China's Hubei province in past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province has increased by 116, Global Times reported on Friday citing regional authorities, TASS reports.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by over 4,800 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Hubei to 51,986. A total of 690 people recovered from the new coronavirus.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 59,800 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed, over 1,300 people died, and nearly 6,000 recovered.



