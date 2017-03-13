Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74

BAKU. KAZINFORM The death toll from a double bomb attack targeting Shi'ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday, Reuters reported, Kazinform learnt from Trend .

Most of the dead in Saturday's attack were Iraqi Shi'ites who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

There has been no claim of responsibility. The Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station said it was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been supported in the country's war by Shi'ite militias from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon.