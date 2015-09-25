Death toll from Hajj stampede hits 2,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a deadly crush during Hajj pilgrimage rituals in Mina, outside the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, has soared to about 2,000, says the head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, citing Saudi sources.

"Based on the latest announcement by Saudi Arabia's officials, the number of those who were killed in the Mina incident is around 2,000," Saeed Ohadi said on Friday.

Ohadi added that imprudence, irresponsibility and mismanagement of Saudi authorities are the main factors behind the tragic incident in Mina. He said the Saudi army blocked access to all medical centers Thursday evening. The Iranian official said four committees have been tasked to investigate the latest situation of the Iranian pilgrims wounded in the event. He said two planes are ready to transfer the bodies of the killed Iranian pilgrims to their home country after legal procedures are completed, which could be September 28 or 29.The incident occurred on Thursday, after huge pilgrim processions were joined in their course, leading to the catastrophic entanglement. It has been reported that the convoy of Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, the son of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, had arrived at the site, forcing the pilgrims to change their original directions, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.