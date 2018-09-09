Death toll from Hokkaido quake up to 35 as rescuers race against time

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Rescuers were in a race against time Saturday to find possible survivors of the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that rocked Hokkaido two days ago, as the death toll rose to 35, authorities said Saturday.

About 4,200 members of the Self-Defense Forces continued their search in the town of Atsuma, where massive landslides buried a number of homes. The first 72 hours after a quake are considered crucial for finding survivors, KYODO NEWS reports.

Power supply, which had been cut off to all 2.95 million homes on Japan's northernmost main island, was almost fully restored, according to Hokkaido Electric Power Co.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of relevant ministers that he will visit Hokkaido on Sunday to assess the extent of damage.

Given the risk of another massive power outage, with power supply unable to meet Hokkaido's peak electricity demand on weekdays, the central government will advance preparations for rolling blackouts.