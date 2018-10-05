Death toll from Indonesia's quake, tsunami reach 1,571

PALU. KAZINFORM The official death toll from a powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi a week ago reached 1,571 on Friday.

As rescue and recovery efforts continued, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 113 others remain missing, with the number of people displaced following the magnitude 7.5 quake and ensuing tsunami unchanged at 70,821, KYODO NEWS reports.

A South Korean man who had been listed as missing was found dead under the rubble of the Roa Roa Hotel in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

Palu and the nearby coastal town of Donggala are two of the worst-hit areas where most of the deaths have occurred after bearing the brunt of tsunami waves up to 3 meters high.

As many locals desperately wait for basic supplies and other kinds of help, police said Thursday evening that 42 people have been arrested for allegedly looting minimarts, other shops or vehicles carrying humanitarian assistance.

The emergency status will be extended to 14 days from seven days.

Photo By Zehra Ulucak