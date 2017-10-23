Death toll from landslide in Malaysia rises to 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll from a landslide in Malaysia that struck a construction site was raised to 11 Monday, an official confirmed, EFE reports.

Four more bodies were found Monday morning amid the soil and rubble where an affordable housing unit was being built, Saadon Moktar, Fire and Rescue Department State Director, told EFE.

Seven bodies were confirmed to have been found Sunday, according to Malaysian rescue authorities, after the landslide struck the site in Tanjung Bungah, in the northern part of Penang island, Saturday morning.

All of the victims were construction workers and included four Bangladeshis, one Pakistani, two Indonesians, three citizens of Myanmar and one Malaysian.

Two others at the site were reportedly injured.

Rescue officials were Monday morning using canine units to double check for any more victims before the investigation is closed, Saadon said, adding that the recovery operation should end soon.

The disaster occurred just before 9 am Saturday when soil on a slope slammed into the construction site, burying the laborers who were working in the basement of the project, according to Bernama news agency.