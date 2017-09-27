Death toll from Mexico earthquake climbs to 331

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in central Mexico has risen to at least 331, EFE reports with reference to national emergency management chief Luis Felipe Puente.

The magnitude-7.1 earthquake on Sept. 19 killed 192 people in the capital, 74 in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla state, 13 in Mexico state, which surrounds the Federal District and forms part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, six in Guerrero state and one in Oaxaca state.

While the number of fatalities remained unchanged in Puebla, Mexico, Guerrero, and Oaxaca, the death toll rose from 186 to 192 in the capital and from 73 to 74 in Morelos in recent hours.

On Saturday, four people died as a result of a magnitude-6.1 aftershock that caused alarm in southern and central Mexico.

Two women died from heart attacks in Mexico City when a seismic alert system was activated by the temblor, and two other people died in southern Mexico on Saturday.

The three earthquakes that rocked Mexico in the past three weeks killed more than 430 people, the highest number of fatalities since the 1985 Mexico City quake that left an estimated 20,000 people dead.