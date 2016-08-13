Death toll from Silver Spring apartment block fire rises to 3

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the apartment complex explosion and fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, has gone up to three, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a statement.

"The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) continues its death investigation following a fatal fire that occurred at an apartment building in the 8700 block of Arliss Street in Silver Spring on the night of August 10. Yesterday, public safety personnel located the bodies of two individuals within the apartment building. Late this afternoon, personnel located a third body within the apartment building," the Friday MCPD release says.



The three victims have not been identified, Sputnik reports.



Search and recovery efforts will continue on Saturday, according to police. While 110 people from the building are accounted for, at least five people are reportedly still missing.



The cause of the fatal incident has not been established yet.



About 150 firefighters worked on containing the fire that erupted after an explosion at the four-story Flower Branch apartment complex. The fire, which displaced 90 residents, was put under control within two hours.



