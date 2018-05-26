Death toll from Sri Lanka's monsoon rains hits 19, 128,000 affected

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - The death toll of Sri Lanka's monsoon rains reached 19 on Saturday while over 128,000 people have been affected, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said in its latest update, Xinhua reports.

DMC Spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili said that two people were reported missing in the south while over 55,000 people had been evacuated to safer areas.



With the threat of more rains in the coming days, Kodippili said those living in low areas, close to rivers and lakes were advised to evacuate and the police, along with tri forces had been deployed in all the affected districts for urgent relief assistance.



To date, over 4,000 houses, mainly in the south and north central Sri Lanka have been fully or partially damaged.



Kodippili also warned the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant as the sea areas extending from Mannar, in the north to Pottuvil, in the east and then Galle and Hambantota, in the south, could be rough as the wind speed could increase up to 60 to 70 kilometers per hour at times.



President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday instructed relevant authorities to immediately provide relief to the affected people due to floods and landslides.



Sri Lanka is facing its annual monsoons.



"Heavy falls above 100 millimeters can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts," the Meteorological Department said.



Over 200 people were killed and 78 people missing when the southwest monsoons caused severe floods and landslides across Sri Lanka last year.